A researcher claims that the mean annual salary for a certain profession is at least $ 60 , 000 \$60,000 . At the 0.05 0.05 significance level, test this claim using the following sample statistics:

x ˉ = $ 58 , 800 \bar{x}=\$58,800

s = $ 2 , 400 s=\$2,400

n = 16 n=16

Assume the population is normally distributed. What is the result of the hypothesis test?