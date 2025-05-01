A survey of 200 200 college students recorded their preferred study location (Library, Dorm, Coffee Shop) and whether they were undergraduate or graduate students. At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , can you conclude that student status and preferred study location are related?

Library Dorm Coffee Shop Undergraduate 40 60 30 Graduate 50 10 10 \begin{array}{cccc} & \text{Library} & \text{Dorm} & \text{Coffee Shop}\\ \text{Undergraduate} & 40 & 60 & 30\\ \text{Graduate} & 50 & 10 & 10\end{array}