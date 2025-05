In a small town, the local police department issued 10 10 parking tickets in 1 1 week. The fines (in dollars) for these 10 10 tickets were:

30 30 , 40 40 , 50 50 , 35 35 , 60 60 , 30 30 , 45 45 , 50 50 , 40 40 , 35 35

Find the sample mean of the parking fines.