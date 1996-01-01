A study investigates whether sleep deprivation affects problem-solving skills. 40 40 college students are randomly assigned to two groups. Group A is allowed to sleep for 8 8 hours, while Group B is kept awake for 24 24 hours. Both groups then complete a series of logic puzzles. The researchers compare the average number of puzzles solved correctly between the groups. They also measure baseline anxiety and cognitive ability scores before the experiment. What is the purpose of randomization in this study, and how do the researchers confirm that randomization was effective before the treatment?