A nutritionist predicts daily calorie intake ( y y ) using the regression equation y ^ = 1800 + 15 x \hat{y} = 1800 + 15x , where x x is the number of minutes of exercise per day. For a sample of n = 25 n = 25 , x ˉ = 30 \bar{x} = 30 , S x x = 600 S_{xx} = 600 , and s y = 40 s_y = 40 . Construct a 90 % 90\% prediction interval for the calorie intake when a person exercises 40 40 minutes per day.