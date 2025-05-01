A hospital administrator is reviewing the number of emergency room visits per day, in tens, over the past 20 20 days: 34 , 29 , 31 , 37 , 36 , 33 , 35 , 38 , 32 , 30 , 39 , 36 , 31 , 35 , 34 , 33 , 32 , 37 , 38 , 36 34, 29, 31, 37, 36, 33, 35, 38, 32, 30, 39, 36, 31, 35, 34, 33, 32, 37, 38, 36 . If the hospital wants to be prepared for all but the busiest 15 % 15\% of days, how many tens of visits should they plan for? Round your answer to the nearest whole number.