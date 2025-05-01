A psychologist suggests that the median number of hours spent reading per week among college students is less than 5 5 hours. A random sample of 20 20 students reports the following comparison:

8 8 read more than 5 5 hours

10 10 read less than 5 5 hours

2 2 read exactly 5 5 hours

What is the research claim, and what are the correct null and alternative hypotheses?