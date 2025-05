For the month of March, a checking account had the following balances: $ 50.00 \$50.00 for 5 5 days, $ 200.00 \$200.00 for 12 12 days, $ 700.00 \$700.00 for 8 8 days, $ 120.00 \$120.00 for 3 3 days, and $ 0 \$0 for 3 3 days. What was the mean daily balance for March?