A company claims its energy drink improves alertness within 2 2 hours and the effect lasts for 8 8 hours. A researcher recruits 30 30 office workers and randomly assigns each to either drink the beverage before a work shift or drink a placebo beverage. Alertness is measured at baseline, after 2 2 hours, and every 2 2 hours up to 8 8 hours. Which of the following is the best list of other factors (controlled or uncontrolled) that could affect the measured alertness?