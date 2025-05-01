Researchers analyzed the relationship between the average price of a used car (in units of thousands of dollars) and the average price of a new car (in units of thousands of dollars) over 12 12 years. The regression equation is y ^ = 5.2 + 0.6 x \hat{y} = 5.2 + 0.6x , with x ˉ = 28 \bar{x} = 28 , y ˉ = 21 \bar{y} = 21 , ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 144 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 144 , and s e = 1.8 s_e = 1.8 . Find the 95 % 95\% prediction interval for the average used car price when the new car price is $ 32 , 000 \$32,000 . (Use t 10 , 0.025 = 2.228 t_{10, 0.025} = 2.228 ).