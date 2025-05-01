A company claims that the mean lifetime of its LED bulbs is at least 25 , 000 25,000 hours. A random sample of 35 35 bulbs has a mean lifetime of 24 , 400 24,400 hours. The population standard deviation is known to be 1 , 200 1,200 hours. At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , do you have enough evidence to reject the company's claim? Use a p p -value.