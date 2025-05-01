A community center director claims that the median number of hours volunteers contribute per week is at least 10 10 hours. In a random sample of 25 25 volunteers, the number of hours they contributed last week (relative to 10 10 hours) is:

15 15 volunteers contributed less than 10 10 hours

volunteers contributed less than hours 8 8 volunteers contributed more than 10 10 hours

volunteers contributed more than hours 2 2 volunteers contributed exactly 10 10 hours

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 and H a H_{a} .