A clinic manager claims that the median waiting time for patients is 20 minutes. You record the waiting times (in minutes) for 14 consecutive patients: 18 , 22 , 20 , 19 , 21 , 20 , 23 , 17 , 20 , 24 , 19 , 18 , 21 , 16 18, 22, 20, 19, 21, 20, 23, 17, 20, 24, 19, 18, 21, 16

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 H 0 and H a H_{a} H a .