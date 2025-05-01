A researcher records the weights (in kilograms) of dogs at an animal shelter: 7 7 , 12 12 , 9 9 , 15 15 , 11 11 , 8 8 , 14 14 , 10 10 , 13 13 , 16 16 . Are these data qualitative or quantitative, and what is the level of measurement? Provide your reasoning.