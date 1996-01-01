A conservation group recorded the freshwater volume (in units of cubic kilometers) stored in six regional aquifers:

Region A: 2 , 500 2,500

Region B: 8 , 000 8,000

Region C: 11 , 200 11,200

Region D: 1 , 750 1,750

Region E: 3 , 300 3,300

Region F: 4 , 900 4,900

Would it make sense to display these data points in a pie chart? If so, what is the whole used for the pie chart?