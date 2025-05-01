A company claims that the mean salary of its employees is $ 3 , 250 \$3,250 per month. To verify this claim, an independent auditor collects a random sample of 40 40 employees. The sample has a mean monthly salary of $ 3 , 425 \$3,425 and a standard deviation of $ 550 \$550 . Assume that the salaries are normally distributed. Test the company's claim at the 0.01 0.01 significance level.