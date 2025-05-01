A study finds the regression equation for predicting the weight ( y y , in units of kg) of a fish from its length ( x x , in units of cm) is y ^ = 0.8 + 0.05 x \hat{y} = 0.8 + 0.05x . The data set has n = 18 n = 18 , a mean length x ˉ = 35 \bar{x} = 35 , ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 210 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 210 , and standard error of estimate s = 0.9 s = 0.9 . Construct a 99 % 99\% prediction interval for a fish of length x 0 = 40 x_0 = 40 cm.