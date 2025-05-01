A company uses a regression model to predict monthly sales (in thousands of units) based on advertising expenditure (in thousands of dollars). The regression equation is y ^ = 5 + 3 x \hat{y} = 5 + 3x . The standard error of estimate is s y = 2.0 s_y = 2.0 , the sample size is n = 20 n = 20 , the mean advertising expenditure is x ˉ = 8 \bar{x} = 8 , and S x x = 200 S_{xx} = 200 . Construct a 99 % 99\% prediction interval for a month when the advertising expenditure is x 0 = 12 x_0 = 12 thousand dollars.