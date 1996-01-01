An article in the Journal of Nutrition describes the following research:

BACKGROUND. Previous studies have suggested a link between high consumption of sugary beverages and type 2 diabetes, but findings have been inconsistent.

METHODS. To examine this relationship, researchers conducted a study involving 250 individuals with type 2 diabetes and 250 individuals without diabetes. Participants were asked to recall their average weekly intake of sugary beverages over the past 10 years.

RESULTS. Those who reported drinking more than five servings of sugary beverages per week were twice as likely to have type 2 diabetes compared with those who reported drinking fewer than two servings per week.

CONCLUSIONS. The authors note that recall bias and dietary reporting errors may influence results. Still, the findings suggest that frequent consumption of sugary beverages is strongly associated with type 2 diabetes.

What makes this study a case–control study?