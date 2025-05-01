A factory uses a machine to package flour into 5 kg 5\text{ kg} bags. The machine is calibrated to fill an average of 5000 g 5000\text{ g} with a standard deviation of 8 g 8\text{ g} . A random sample of 40 40 bags shows a mean of 5003 g 5003\text{ g} . The machine must be recalibrated if the sample mean is statistically unusual. Use a significance level of 0.05 0.05 . Should the machine be recalibrated? Explain your reasoning using a hypothesis test.