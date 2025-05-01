A nutritionist claims that the median daily sugar intake for adults is 30 grams. The sugar intake (in grams) for 13 randomly selected adults are: 28 , 32 , 30 , 25 , 31 , 29 , 30 , 27 , 33 , 34 , 30 , 26 , 35 28, 32, 30, 25, 31, 29, 30, 27, 33, 34, 30, 26, 35

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 H 0 and H a H_{a} H a .