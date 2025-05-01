A random sample of 64 64 engineering students at a university has a mean GRE quantitative score of 162 162 . The department claims that the mean GRE quantitative score for its applicants is greater than 160 160 . Assume the population standard deviation is 8.2 8.2 . At α = 0.01 \alpha=0.01 , is there sufficient evidence to support the department's claim? Use a p p -value.