In 2022 2022 , the five best-selling tablet producers by units sold were:

Brand A \text{A} : 123.1 123.1 million

Brand B \text{B} : 158.4 158.4 million

Brand C \text{C} : 65.9 65.9 million

Brand D \text{D} : 54.2 54.2 million

Brand E \text{E} : 78.6 78.6 million

Display this information in a Pareto chart and describe any patterns you notice.