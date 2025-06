Consider the random variable Y Y Y , which follows a normal distribution with a mean μ = 10 μ = 10 μ = 10 and a standard deviation σ = 3.2 σ = 3.2 σ = 3.2 . Determine the probability that Y Y Y falls between 2 2 2 and 7 7 7 , i.e., P ( 2 < Y < 7 ) P(2 < Y < 7) P ( 2 < Y < 7 ) .