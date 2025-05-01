A researcher collects data on the number of hours spent exercising per week and cholesterol levels for a random sample of 35 35 adults. The Spearman rank correlation coefficient calculated from the data is r s = − 0.38 r_s = -0.38 . At α = 0.10 \alpha=0.10 , is there a significant correlation between hours of exercise and cholesterol levels? Use a two-tailed test.