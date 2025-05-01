A tutoring service claims that students using its program improve their test scores by at least 12.5 12.5 points after one month. A random sample of 40 40 students is selected. The mean improvement in test scores is 11.94 11.94 points, with a sample standard deviation of 1.77 1.77 points. Assume the population of score improvements is normally distributed. At the 0.01 0.01 significance level, is there sufficient evidence to reject the tutoring service’s claim?