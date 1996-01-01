A new antihypertensive drug study enrolled 820 820 adults with high blood pressure who were randomly assigned to two groups. The treatment group of 412 412 participants received the new drug daily, and the control group of 408 408 participants received a placebo. After 6 6 months, researchers recorded whether each participant's systolic blood pressure fell below 130 mmHg 130\text{ mmHg} (yes/no).

i. Identify the type of experimental design.

ii. State the response variable.

iii. Determine if the response is qualitative or quantitative.

iv. List the treatments.