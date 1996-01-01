You are comparing two smartphone models based on their screen-on battery life. For each model, you test 5 5 units and record the number of hours until the battery dies during video playback. Which smartphone should you choose based on average battery life?

Model X: 9.1 , 8.7 , 9.3 , 8.9 , 9.0 9.1,8.7,9.3,8.9,9.0

Model Y: 8.5 , 8.2 , 8.8 , 8.4 , 8.6 8.5,8.2,8.8,8.4,8.6