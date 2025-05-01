In a recent study, researchers investigated whether the average number of hours of sleep per night for students has changed compared to a known value of 7 7 . The sample mean and standard deviation are 7.013 7.013 and 0.196 0.196 hours, respectively, collected from 30 30 students. Use a significance level of 0.05 0.05 to perform a one-sample t t -test to evaluate the hypothesis that the average number of hours of sleep is 7 7 . Calculate the value of the test statistic.