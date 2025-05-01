A study models the number of weekly exercise hours ( y y ) as a function of age ( x x ) using the regression equation y ^ = 6.5 − 0.04 x \hat{y} = 6.5 - 0.04x . The standard error of estimate is s = 0.6 s = 0.6 , sample size n = 25 n = 25 , mean age x ˉ = 35 \bar{x} = 35 , and ∑ ( x i − x ˉ ) 2 = 800 \sum (x_i - \bar{x})^2 = 800 . Calculate the 95 % 95\% prediction interval for a 40 40 -year-old individual. (Use t ∗ = 2.074 t^* = 2.074 for 23 23 degrees of freedom.)