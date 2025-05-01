A researcher claims that a training program decreases employee reaction time. To test this claim, the reaction times before and after training were recorded for 30 30 employees. The mean of the differences (after – before) was d ˉ = − 1.8 \bar{d}=-1.8 seconds, with a standard deviation s d = 4.2 s_{d}=4.2 . Test the claim at a 0.05 0.05 significance level.