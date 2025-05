A study investigates the prevalence of a behavior in two populations. In the first sample of 18 18 people, 7 7 exhibit the behavior. In the second sample of 950 950 people, 630 630 exhibit the behavior. Using a 0.05 0.05 significance level, test if the two population proportions are equal ( p 1 = p 2 ) \left(p_1=p_2\right) , and construct a 95 % 95\% confidence interval for the difference in proportions. What do the results show?