Researchers are studying the impact of two different public health campaigns on flu vaccination rates. In the first city, 245 245 245 out of 800 800 800 residents who saw Campaign X got vaccinated. In the second city, 312 312 312 out of 850 850 850 residents who saw Campaign Y got vaccinated. At the 0.01 0.01 0.01 significance level, test the claim by constructing an appropriate confidence interval that the proportion of vaccinated residents is lower in the city with Campaign X than in the city with Campaign Y.