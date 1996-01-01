A research team enrolled 2000 2000 adults in 1995 1995 and collected baseline information on their habitual coffee consumption using questionnaires. The investigators classified participants as drinking at least 2 2 cups per day or fewer than 2 2 cups per day, then reassessed blood pressure and the occurrence of hypertension every 3 3 years until 2015 2015 . They compared the incidence of new hypertension between the two consumption groups. Why is this a cohort study?