The values of the diameters of metal rods produced in a factory are normally distributed with a mean of 12.50 mm 12.50\:\text{mm} and a standard deviation of 0.25 mm 0.25\:\text{mm} .

i. If you convert the diameters into z z -scores using the formula z = X − μ σ z=\frac{X-\mu}{\sigma} , then what would be the values of the mean and standard deviation?