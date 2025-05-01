A regression equation for predicting the average number of hours spent exercising per week by adults ages 50 50 to 59 59 ( y y ) from the average for ages 40 40 to 49 49 ( x x ) is y ^ = 2.5 + 0.65 x \hat{y} = 2.5 + 0.65x . The sample size is n = 10 n = 10 , x ˉ = 3.7 \bar{x} = 3.7 , S x x = 5.4 S_{xx} = 5.4 , and s = 0.5 s = 0.5 . Construct a 90 % 90\% prediction interval for y y when x = 4.2 x = 4.2 .