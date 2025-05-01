A university administrator claims that the variance in student satisfaction scores for online courses is less than the variance for in-person courses. A random sample of 22 22 online course students has a satisfaction score variance of 1.5 1.5 . A random sample of 16 16 in-person course students has a variance of 3.2 3.2 . At α = 0.01 \alpha = 0.01 , is there enough evidence to support the administrator's claim?