A university study reports: 55 % 55\% of students who complete a tutoring program pass the final exam; 35 % 35\% of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam; and 10 % 10\% of students who complete the tutoring program, attend all review sessions, and submit all assignments pass the final exam. Which expression correctly represents the statement " 35 % 35\% of students who complete the tutoring program and attend all review sessions pass the final exam" as a conditional probability?