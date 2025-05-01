A scientist tests the claim that the mean of the differences for paired data is greater than zero at the α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 significance level. Assume random, dependent samples and normal populations. Claim: μ d > 0 \mu_d > 0 , α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , Sample statistics: d ˉ = 2.4 \bar{d} = 2.4 , s d = 2.1 s_d = 2.1 , n = 12 n = 12 . What is the result of the test?