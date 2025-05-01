Identify the level of measurement of the following data set:

A survey lists the annual distances (in thousands of miles) flown by the top ten commercial airline pilots as follows: 120.5 120.5 , 115.3 115.3 , 109.8 109.8 , 105.7 105.7 , 102.4 102.4 , 100.0 100.0 , 98.6 98.6 , 97.2 97.2 , 95.1 95.1 , 93.8 93.8 .