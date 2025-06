The following data represents the number of hours spent on leisure activities per week by a sample of 15 15 individuals:

12 , 15 , 18 , 20 , 22 , 25 , 28 , 30 , 33 , 35 , 38 , 40 , 42 , 45 , 50 12, 15, 18, 20, 22, 25, 28, 30, 33, 35, 38, 40, 42, 45, 50

Construct a box and whisker plot for the given data.