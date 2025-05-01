At the 0.05 0.05 level of significance, evaluate the claim regarding the average of paired differences in a dependent sample. Assume that the data comes from a normal population and that the samples are randomly selected and related.

Claim: μ d ≠ 0 \mu_d

e 0

Sample data: d ˉ = − 10.3 , s d = 3.6 , n = 30 \bar{d}=-10.3,\text{ }s_{d}=3.6,\text{ }n=30