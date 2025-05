A chef prepares several dishes for a food competition, where each dish is rated using a point system. A score of 5 5 5 indicates "Excellent," 4 4 4 indicates "Very Good," 3 3 3 indicates "Good," 2 2 2 indicates "Average," and 1 1 1 indicates "Poor." Calculate the chef's average rating based on the following scores:

Excellent in 1 1 1 dish

dish Very Good in 2 2 2 dishes

dishes Good in 1 1 1 dish

dish Average in 1 1 1 dish