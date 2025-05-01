A researcher claims that the variance of population 1 is greater than that of population 2. At the α = 0.05 α = 0.05 significance level, test this claim using the following sample statistics: s 1 2 = 61.5 , n 1 = 20 s_1^2 = 61.5, n_1 = 20 and s 2 2 = 55.0 , n 2 = 15 s_2^2 = 55.0, n_2 = 15 . Assume both populations are normal and samples are independent.