A wildlife researcher records, in order, the species of birds ( S \text{S} for sparrow, R \text{R} for robin) that visit a feeder over two weeks. The sequence is as follows: S R S S R R S S S R R R S S S R S S S R S S S R S S \text{S R S S R R S S S R R R S S S R S S S R S S S R S S} . The researcher claims that the bird visits are random for species. At α = 0.05 \alpha=0.05 , do you have sufficient evidence to reject the researcher's claim using a runs test?