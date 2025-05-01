A researcher analyzes the last digits of lottery ticket numbers in a city and finds that among 1500 1500 randomly selected digits, 175 175 are sevens. If the digits are randomly distributed, the proportion of sevens should be 0.1 0.1 . Use the critical value method with a 0.05 0.05 significance level to test the claim that the proportion of sevens equals 0.1 0.1 . What is your conclusion?