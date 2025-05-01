A health study asks participants, “Do you exercise in the morning or evening?” Responses are 'morning', 'evening', and 'never'. Use a sign test to test if the proportion exercising in the morning equals the proportion exercising in the evening. Assign + + to 'morning', − - to 'evening', and 0 0 to 'never'. Suppose there are 12 12 'morning', 17 17 'evening', and 6 6 'never' responses. Use α = 0.05 α = 0.05 . What is the p p -value?