A study examines the relationship between temperature ( x x , in ∘ C ^{\circ}C ) and ice cream sales ( y y , in dollars). Data was collected for temperatures between 10 ∘ C 10\text{ }^{\circ}C and 30 ∘ C 30\text{ }^{\circ}C . For which x x values should the regression line be used to predict y y ?