A 12-week randomized clinical trial studied a new migraine medication on 240 adults. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either the active drug (120 subjects) or an identical-looking sugar pill (120 subjects). Headache intensity was measured by self-reported daily pain scores on a scale from 0 to 10. The study was described as double-blind. What does "double-blind" mean in this context, and why is double-blinding important for this trial?