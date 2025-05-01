A training coordinator claims that the median weekly hours employees spend on professional development is less than 5 5 hours. You record the weekly hours for 12 12 employees: 4 , 6 , 5 , 3 , 7 , 5 , 4 , 6 , 2 , 8 , 5 , 3 4, 6, 5, 3, 7, 5, 4, 6, 2, 8, 5, 3

i) Identify the claim and state H 0 H_0 and H a H_{a} .